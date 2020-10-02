Cargotec continues to evaluate strategic options for Navis business

Cargotec has decided to continue to evaluate strategic alternatives for its Navis business to identify the best options to support future development of Navis. On 6 February 2020, Cargotec announced that the company will review strategic alternative development paths, including new ownership structures and a potential sale of Navis software business. Cargotec announced in connection to its January-March interim report that the evaluation had been paused due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Cargotec’s other software business will not be part of the evaluation.

Navis is a global leader providing mission critical software solutions and services to terminal operators, ocean carriers, ship owners and inland logistics operators.

Source: Cargotec