Cargotec Files Listing Application In Respect Of Its Bonds In The Aggregate Amount Of Eur 250 Million

Cargotec Plc decided on 13 September 2019 to issue two unsecured bonds in the total aggregate nominal amount of EUR 250 million. The first EUR 100 million bond matures on 23 January 2025 and carries a fixed annual interest of 1.250 per cent (ISIN: FI4000399688). The other, a EUR 150 million bond matures on 23 September 2026 and carries a fixed annual interest of 1.625 per cent (ISIN: FI4000399696).

Cargotec Plc has today filed an application with Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd for the admission to trading of the bonds on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. Such application is subject to the Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority approving listing prospectuses in respect of the bonds.

Subject to the approval of the application, Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd is expected to admit the bonds to trading on the official list as from 24 September 2019.

Nordea Bank Abp and Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) acted as joint lead managers in the transaction. Krogerus Attorneys Ltd acted as legal adviser to Cargotec.

Source: Cargotec