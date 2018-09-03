Cargotec joins the global Rainmaking maritime startup accelerator programme

Cargotec joins the Trade & Transport Impact programme that connects world leading startups and corporations to address the biggest challenges in maritime, cargo transport and logistics. This is the first programme of its kind in terms of scale and global scope within maritime and logistics. The programme is initiated by Rainmaking Ltd. It is scheduled to last three years with its main venue in Hamburg, Germany.

Cargotec is one of the key partners driving the programme, having touch points throughout the whole cargo flow chain via its business areas Kalmar and MacGregor. Insights, market access and relevant data flow can be gained from this, and they benefit startups that join the programme.

“The world is changing fast, and the digital disruption is affecting even maritime and logistics industries. In order to keep up with the pace, we want to work together with those who are innovative, nimble and can act fast. Startups are excellent cooperation partners when tackling inefficiencies and white spots along the value network with modern solutions, technologies and business models,” says Tero Hottinen, Director Emerging Digital Business, Cargotec.

“We have previous experience from activities and ecosystems with different startups. With this programme, we aim to take our efforts to the next level. Together with Rainmaking’s world-class experience and capabilities in startup scouting and mentoring, as well as through the collaboration with other industry partners within the programme, we can truly create a joint impact that benefits the future.”



Alex Farcet, partner and founder of the Rainmaking startup accelerator: “Over the years we have built proven models and experience in other industries, and we are now bringing this to maritime, cargo transport and logistics. We are excited to do this with Cargotec, which has a unique position in the global cargo flow chain and needed capabilities and mindset to truly impact the industry change, together with other players in that field.”

More information about the programme is available at the SMM, the leading international maritime trade fair that starts tomorrow 4 September in Hamburg. Cargotec’s Tero Hottinen is present there and is available for interviews (see contact information below). Cargotec business area MacGregor is present at the SMM at Hall A1/stand 423, and Navis, a part of Cargotec’s business area Kalmar, will be exhibiting at the SMM at Hall B6/booth 317.

Source: Cargotec