Cargotec signs 330 Million Euros sustainability-linked revolving credit facility

Cargotec Corporation has entered into an EUR 330 million sustainability-linked revolving credit facility with a syndicate of its seven relationship banks on 21 December 2022. The facility has a tenor of five years with two one-year extension options. The purpose of this facility is to refinance the existing EUR 300 million revolving credit facility maturing in June 2024. With this facility, Cargotec strengthens its long-term liquidity and includes sustainability targets to the facility.

The key performance indicator (KPI) of the facility is directly linked to Cargotec’s climate-related performance target, which is to reduce CO2 emissions in our value chain by 50% by 2030.

“The inclusion of emission reduction targets into the facility further demonstrates Cargotec’s commitment to climate action and how sustainability is strongly integrated into our company strategy,” says Päivi Koivisto, VP, Sustainability at Cargotec.

Source: Cargotec