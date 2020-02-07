Cargotec To Evaluate Strategic Options For Navis Business

Cargotec has decided to evaluate strategic alternatives for its Navis business to identify the best options to support future development of Navis.

Cargotec acquired Navis in 2011 and has successfully developed it during its ownership by more than doubling Navis revenue to EUR 115 million in 2019. Navis business is profitable.

To secure the best possible growth and value creation for the next development phase for Navis, Cargotec will review alternative development paths, including new ownership structures and a potential sale of Navis software business. Cargotec’s other software business will not be part of the evaluation.

Navis is a global leader providing mission critical software solutions and services to terminal operators, ocean carriers, ship owners and inland logistics operators.

Source: Cargotec