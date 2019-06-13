Cargotec’s Navis cooperates with ZPMC to drive marine terminal performance, optimisation and automation

Navis, a part of Cargotec, announces the signing of a partnership agreement with the equipment manufacturer Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industry Co., Ltd. (ZPMC), to jointly address opportunities for Navis to supply its software and services and ZPMC to provide its products and services and act as a system integrator. The agreement represents an important step for both parties to combine forces in an integrated approach to solve critical needs for improved performance, optimisation and automation in terminal operations.

On a Cargotec level, the cooperation between Navis and ZPMC is not exclusive, as there are similar strategic partnerships with Kalmar and Navis, both part of Cargotec, and with other solution providers as well.

Navis and ZPMC are already actively engaged in discussions on opportunities in India, China, Latin America, and other regions. Bringing together industry-leading software, equipment and services in a non-exclusive team, ZPMC and Navis will provide a single, integrated solution to initiate future terminal automation projects, as well as optimise and/or automate existing terminal infrastructures and systems, providing faster pathways to improved productivity, safety and sustainability as a result.

With the partnership, ZPMC customers will have access to Navis’ world-leading market share of terminal operating solutions and services, including the N4 terminal system and the XVELA cloud-based maritime business network application for terminal operators and ocean carriers.

Source: Cargotec