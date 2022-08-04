CargoWise and ZIM connect to improve customer experience

WiseTech Global, provider of world-leading logistics execution solutions, has partnered with ZIM Integrated Shipping Services, a leading global container liner shipping company, to improve customer experience through a direct data connection between their systems.

While supply chain visibility is increasingly important for logistics businesses, access to real-time, operational data is what drives critical decision making in an ever-changing industry landscape. The CargoWise–ZIM data connection now provides CargoWise customers with direct electronic messages for schedules, booking, tracking, verified gross mass, shipping instructions, and bill of lading data.

Removing the limitations of using a third-party connection, CargoWise is broadening the scope of connectivity customers can access while on the platform, enabling both freight forwarders and carriers to exchange relationship-specific information that helps with process automation, reporting and visibility.

Karin Schweitzer, VP Global Customer Service ZIM, said: “ZIM makes digitization a priority, and providing our customers with an easily accessible, digital way to connect directly gives us the ability to provide the best-in-class multi-service care we are known for.

“As a platform used by some of the world’s largest global freight forwarders, we’re pleased to be working with WiseTech Global and CargoWise. This connection will serve both companies as mutual customers will get faster and more reliable confirmations and information regarding their shipments.”

Ashley Skaanild, Regional VP – Logistics Data & Connectivity, WiseTech Global, said: “ZIM is an important addition to CargoWise’s extensive carrier connectivity network. This collaboration empowers CargoWise customers with unparalleled, rich data at their fingertips through one integrated platform. ZIM and WiseTech will continue to build on the benefits of our partnership as we work together to enhance the connection with even more functionality, like contract and spot rates.

“It’s exciting that we’ve reached a milestone with our ocean carrier connectivity— over 95% of ocean cargo managed by our customers through the CargoWise platform can be booked through a direct connection to ocean carriers and NVOCCs. This is extremely beneficial to all parties. We’re streamlining the supply chain by enhancing cross-border operations and providing access to essential information via electronic exchange of data. This is the future of the logistics industry.

“Our vision is to be the operating system for global logistics, and our focus will continue to be to scale and build out the CargoWise ecosystem to provide our customers with leading solutions that meet their diverse needs.”

Source: WiseTech Global