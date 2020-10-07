CargoWise chosen as global solution for Seafrigo Group

Seafrigo Group and WiseTech Global have announced the global rollout of CargoWise, the integrated cloud-based logistics execution platform, across 19 countries in the Seafrigo network.

A major player in international logistics, Seafrigo operations span globally with a team of over 1,200 logistics professionals. The group provides comprehensive services across freight forwarding, airfreight, road transportation, warehousing under ambient and controlled temperature and customs brokerage.

Eric Barbé, CEO of Seafrigo, said, “We needed a system that would meet the needs across our network and provide flexibility and configurability for future growth. We’ve witnessed the success of CargoWise across a number of our locations, including Australia, China and Singapore. As an established freight forwarder, the move to this single, integrated system that provides one point of data entry and comprehensive reporting, is an exciting step to consolidating and streamlining our processes, not only for the benefit of our operations, but for our customers too.”

“We are also conscious of the role we can play in minimising environmental impacts; this solution will allow us to make serious inroads into our goal of going paperless, while also significantly improving the productivity of our people. The strength and power of the CargoWise platform will undoubtedly provide us with the ability to effectively manage our supply chain across our global network.”

CargoWise’s freight forwarding, customs and accounting modules will be rolled out progressively across Seafrigo operations from April 2021.

WiseTech Global Founder and CEO, Richard White, said, “We welcome this important decision to adopt CargoWise by Seafrigo. Once again, the extensive functionality and powerful capabilities of CargoWise will enable a major player in the logistics industry to plan and deliver business growth into the future. This is another example of the importance our technology and digitalisation capabilities play in delivering real solutions in a fast-changing industry.”

Licensed across 160 countries, CargoWise enables logistics service providers to execute highly complex transactions in areas such as freight forwarding, customs clearance, warehousing, shipping, tracking, land transport, e-commerce, and cross-border compliance, allowing them to manage their operations on one database across multiple users, functions, countries, languages, and currencies.

