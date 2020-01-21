Caribbean maritime co-operation is the focus of a week-long workshop in Jamaica

Maritime leaders are gathering in Jamaica this week to take part in the first Caribbean Regional Knowledge Partnership workshop on maritime technical cooperation activities, organised by the International Maritime Organization (IMO) in collaboration with the Maritime Authority of Jamaica (MAJ).

Representatives of maritime communities from Caricom States and overseas territories will share information on marine-related activities they are currently undertaking and communicate the best practice application of Official Development Assistance (ODA) funding.

The workshop aims to develop knowledge partnership mechanisms for development cooperation activities in the maritime field, to share IMO’s resource mobilization strategy and to seek possible cooperation opportunities.

MAJ Director General, Rear Admiral (ret’d) Peter Brady, will welcome delegates to the week-long meeting in Kingston. He said: “The Caribbean maritime region is particularly strong on working together and we anticipate that some beneficial partnership activities will be achieved as a result of this in-depth workshop.”

The workshop is expected to provide a platform for donors to identify the needs and demands of recipients; for recipients to have better access to the various resources available to address their needs; to improve the understanding of each other’s mechanisms of operation; and to build an enhanced network of knowledge partnerships and communication.

Representatives from a number of agencies from across the Caribbean will attend the workshop, including Maritime Authorities of Antigua and Barbuda, Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Curacao, Dominica, Grenada, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Sint Maarten, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago.

Delegates will also visit a waste reception facility in St. Catherine and will enjoy a group dinner together in the hotel.

Source: Maritime Authority of Jamaica