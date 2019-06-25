Carnival selects KONGSBERG integrated bridge with dynamic positioning functionality for new expedition cruise ships

KONGSBERG has signed an agreement with the shipbuilding firm T.Mariotti to provide its K-Bridge Integrated Bridge System (IBS) with K-Pos Dynamic Positioning (DP) functionality for two ultra-luxury, purpose-built expedition cruise newbuilds to Carnival Corporation. The ships are under construction at the T.Mariotti yard in Genova, Italy for the ultra-luxury cruise line Seabourn, a brand of Carnival Corporation. The first, Seabourn Venture, is due to enter service in June 2021, while her yet-to-be-named sister ship is scheduled for launch in May 2022.

As Seabourn’s first purpose-built expedition ships, every detail is being painstakingly considered to ensure that outstanding onboard luxury is matched with tough, hyper-efficient, state-of-the-art functionality. Constructed to PC6 Polar Class standards, the vessels will also carry two custom-built submarines, 24 Zodiac inflatable boats and an array of kayaks to provide the most immersive guest experience available – and KONGSBERG’s K-Bridge will form the secure operational foundation of both ships.

The K-Bridge system’s multi-functional workstations feature touch-sensitive control panels, joystick operation and large information displays enabling swift and accurate control of bridge auxiliary equipment. The system not only includes KONGSBERG’s K-Pos dynamic positioning solution, SN90 forward-looking, omnidirectional sonar and ECDIS functions such as an integrated docking aid, but also provides mosaic enhanced 360°radar images and an ice radar.

“We will be able to offer our guests exciting, awe-inspiring expeditions in polar regions thanks to the technology that has opened up these areas for us,” says Robin West, vice president of Expedition Operations for Seabourn. “Safety is paramount, of course, which is why the K-Bridge system’s pin-sharp radar images and built-in ice detection capabilities are so vital. We know we can navigate these areas with great confidence thanks in part to these systems.”

“It’s highly gratifying to know that the Carnival Corporation and Seabourn have chosen KONGSBERG’s integrated single solution to cover all bridge system requirements in these ultramodern newbuilds,” adds Morten Stanger, Vice President, Passenger & Seaborne Transport, Kongsberg Maritime. “Having the vital navigational technology contained within one centralised software and hardware environment simplifies and enhances operational processes – and when these vessels head off into remote, less-explored regions, having full control of the ship and complete awareness of surroundings is the top priority.”

Source: Kongsberg Maritime