Carnival Will Keep Headquarters In Panama

Carnival executive director Arnold Donald announced recently that the company will maintain its incorporation in Panama and vessels’ registration in the Panamanian legal regime.

“The Panama Maritime Authority (AMP), expresses its gratitude for Carnival’s decision in maintaining trade relations for over half a century with our institution,” said the AMP Administrator, Noriel Arauz.

Carnival has 20 cruise ships flying the flag of Panama, the latest MARDI GRAS, being under construction at the Meyer Turku Shipyard in Finland.

“It was a privilege for the Panama Merchant Marine to flag MARDI GRAS, the number 20th of Carnival cruise vessels registered in Panama; moreover, since the cruise vessel is a pioneer and first cruise ship to be powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG), which will significantly reduce air emissions with the shipping’s industry most advanced fuel technology,” commented Noriel Arauz.

MARDI GRAS will have a capacity of 6,630 persons (about 5,282 passengers and 1,745 crew members) and is expected to be delivered at the end of October.

She will be the first representative of Carnival’s XL class, a subclass of Excellence class, and two more sister ships are expected to be delivered beginning in 2022. At 180,000 gross tonnage (GT), she will be the largest ship in the Carnival fleet.

MARDI GRAS is named after the almost 50 years of history of the Carnival company, since in 1972 they inaugurated their first vessel “TSS Mardi Gras”.

Source: Panama Maritime Authority