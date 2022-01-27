Carrier Further Strengthens Electric Transport Refrigeration Capabilities through Strategic Alliance with ConMet

Carrier is further expanding its electrification capabilities through a new alliance with ConMet adding wheel-based power generation that captures energy that otherwise would be wasted during braking events. The alliance also advances Carrier’s broader zero-emission transport refrigeration solutions, with the availability of electric options for trailer, truck, and light commercial vehicle customers before the end of 2022, helping address upcoming emissions regulations. ConMet is a leading global manufacturer of wheel hubs, structural plastic, aluminum casting components and advanced transport technologies for the commercial vehicle industry. Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR) is the leading global provider of innovative healthy, safe, sustainable and intelligent building and cold chain solutions.

“Teaming with ConMet allows Carrier to deliver more sustainable solutions to its customers, helping companies green their fleets and supporting their Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) goals,” said Tim White, President, Refrigeration, Carrier. “By the end of this year, we will have electric options for customers in trailer, truck and light commercial vehicle refrigeration applications and new technologies such as this wheel hub power generation solution for trailers that can help further address environmental regulations.”

Carrier’s ability to reduce its customers’ carbon footprint by one gigaton as part of its 2030 ESG Goals is strengthened through this strategic alliance as well as offering customers low Global Warming Potential refrigerants worldwide. Carrier’s focus on ESG is fundamental to the company’s culture and business.

ConMet’s eMobility division has developed the PreSet Plus® eHubTM system, an in-wheel electric motor application that repurposes energy from coasting and braking, providing electric solutions for medium and heavy-duty commercial vehicle markets. When paired with a Carrier Vector unit, this technology can deliver a zero-emissions transport refrigeration solution.

“We see this alliance as a great strategic fit; Carrier and its customers are in a position to best leverage this electric hub system application and add scale,” said John Waters, President, ConMet. “Our technology helps expedite the adoption of clean transport refrigeration solutions that will eliminate the need for diesel fuel engines.”

The alliance with ConMet builds on Carrier’s leadership in the electrification segment. It was first to market with an autonomous electric trailer refrigeration system, when it launched the Vector eCool™ in Europe. Suitable for operation with the engineless versions of Carrier Transicold’s Vector models, the Vector eCool utilizes the company’s pioneering E-Drive™ all-electric technology to the fullest.

Source: Carrier