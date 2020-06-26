Carrier Highlights its Cold Chain Vision on World Refrigeration Day

As a global leader in cold chain technology, Carrier today marked World Refrigeration Day by taking part in a key industry event focused on the future of the cold chain and releasing a white paper reimagining the cold chain in a post-pandemic world. Carrier’s Refrigeration segment is a part of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR), a leading global provider of innovative heating, ventilating and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security and building automation technologies.

“The cold chain is in greater demand now more than ever,” said David Appel, president, Refrigeration, Carrier. “Carrier technology plays a leading role in the safe transport of medicine and the global effort to reduce food loss and waste, and greenhouse gas emissions.”

To mark the important day, Appel was selected as the keynote presenter for the “Cold Chain 4 Life” conference, held in conjunction with World Refrigeration Day 2020. The international webinar conference was hosted by the World Refrigeration Day Secretariat, ASHRAE, European Partnership for Energy and Environment, International Institute of Refrigeration and UNEP OzonAction, in cooperation with Global Food Cold Chain Council.

“COVID-19 shines an even brighter spotlight on the cold chain and getting food and medicine to those most in need,” Appel said at the virtual conference. “Cold chain system resiliency has proven to be an essential element to supply availability. We see that in the life sciences segment, monitoring strict temperature compliance is mission-critical to the delivery of diagnostic test kits, clinical-trial materials and vaccines.”

Carrier provides transport and commercial refrigeration equipment and services worldwide. Today, there are more than 1 million Carrier Transicold refrigeration units installed helping to preserve, protect and extend the global supply of food and pharmaceuticals over the ocean, road and rail. In April, Carrier Transicold surpassed 50 years of transport refrigeration innovation.

In the retail space, there are more than 50,000 stores in Europe with Carrier commercial refrigeration equipment installed. Globally, Carrier’s Refrigeration segment has a broad network of more than 1,300 dealers, distributors and service centers. Additionally, the company provides temperature and location monitoring for more than 15 million cargo shipments a year.

“Greater connectivity is an essential piece of the future for the entire cold chain,” said Appel. “We envision and are working to build an end-to-end cold chain that will reduce cost and waste in today’s cold chain network.”

