Carrier Refrigeration Delivers Healthy, Safe, Sustainable and Intelligent Outcomes in Cold Chain

Carrier’s Refrigeration business experienced strong momentum across its services, aftermarket and connected solutions portfolio in 2021. The year was marked by several product launches and key wins, allowing Carrier to expand its digital monitoring and service offerings globally. Carrier Refrigeration is a part of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR), the leading global provider of healthy, safe, sustainable and intelligent building and cold chain solutions.

“We have been purposefully growing our aftermarket and connected cold chain offerings, guided by a focus on understanding customer needs and delivering results,” said Bhasker Kaushal, Vice President of Strategy and Services, Carrier Refrigeration. “We are very pleased with the strong customer adoption and recognition of our BluEdge service platform, contract wins with Scotts RL, the largest refrigerated fleet in Australia, and Lynx subscriptions win with SeaCube, one of the largest ocean container leasing companies, are great examples of the trust our customers are placing in our services.”

Carrier launched its Lynx™ Fleet digital platform in 2021 to intelligently monitor connected refrigeration systems from anywhere in the world, providing vital information through a centralized data stream and improved visibility for asset owners, producers, drivers, fleet managers and retailers on the products being transported and the delivery modes transporting them. The platform provides transport and intermodal fleets the actionable data needed to reduce waste and cost.

In April, SeaCube Containers LLC became the first intermodal equipment leasing company to incorporate Carrier’s Lynx Fleet solution into its fleet with an initial deployment of 2,000 PrimeLINE™ refrigerated container units. KLLM Transport Services added 1,400 new trailers refrigerated by Carrier Transicold units equipped with eSolutions™ telematics platform and TRU-mount solar charging systems. In 2021, the program has been expanded to retrofit the existing fleet. In the commercial refrigeration business, nearly 3,500 retail stores have been onboarded to the Condition Based Maintenance (CBM) program, that uses predictive AI-driven algorithms to proactively maintain and repair refrigeration equipment for retail stores.

Carrier’s transport and commercial refrigeration solutions are designed with sustainability in mind. The company’s Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) goals include reducing customers’ carbon footprint by more than 1 gigaton by 2030. In the Refrigeration aftermarket, the modernization and retrofit product portfolio has been expanded to drive sustainability and energy efficiency improvement. Carrier’s solar panel solutions for transport refrigeration units were named a top 20 new product of 2021 by Heavy Duty Trucking. In commercial refrigeration, customers can select a lineup of aftermarket products including the new Ecoblade air curtain, LED lights, and glass door retrofits for increased energy efficiency.

The best-in-class BluEdge™ service platform continues to provide unmatched expertise and superior service throughout the equipment lifecycle for uninterrupted coverage. Scott’s RL, the largest national refrigerated transport fleet in Australia, comprising over 1,500 refrigerated assets, signed a three-year agreement for the service platform.

“Carrier Refrigeration will continue to invest in growing our connected, intelligent and sustainable cold chain solutions for the aftermarket and deliver impactful outcomes for the customer,” Kaushal said.

Source: Carrier