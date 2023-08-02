Carrier Transicold Container Refrigeration Launches BluEdge Partner Program for Lynx and Telematics Solutions

Carrier Transicold has launched the BluEdge Partner Program – a new global reseller partner channel providing unparalleled distribution of its refrigerated container telematics products and services. Carrier Transicold is part of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR), global leader in intelligent climate and energy solutions.

Through the reseller channel, Carrier Transicold will establish a global network of BluEdge Partners, expanding its capacity and distribution reach. The channel will be authorized to sell, install and commission a full suite of the latest telematics technologies, including Carrier’s Lynx™ digital platform, which offers end-to-end supply chain visibility, real-time monitoring, actionable insights and analytics, and improved sustainability for the refrigerated container segment.

“The launch of our BluEdge Partner Program represents a key milestone in Carrier Transicold’s foray into the refrigerated container aftermarket telematics space,” said Tan Bor Yow, Senior Channel Manager, BluEdge, Global Container Refrigeration, Carrier Transicold. “We are building a network of reseller partners in each geographical region and training and equipping them with industry-leading remote refrigeration monitoring products to serve this growing segment.”

The new channel will distribute and resell Carrier’s telematics solutions – including Lynx Fleet hardware, software and professional services for refrigerated units, and BluEdge Partners will be appointed to service customers and potential prospects from shipping lines, static rentals, as well as ports and terminal operators, with Carrier’s telematics solutions.

“Every touchpoint along the cold chain will benefit from Carrier’s telematics offerings, as they will have immediate operational expenditure reductions, enhanced asset visibility and improved safety operating environments,” said Tan.

Source: Carrier Transicold