Carrier Transicold Earns Industry-Leading Recyclability Accreditation for PrimeLINE and NaturaLINE Units

Carrier Transicold has been awarded recyclability accreditation for its PrimeLINE® and NaturaLINE® refrigeration units by Underwriters Laboratories Inc. (UL), making them the only transport container refrigeration units in the industry to achieve this prestigious sustainability validation. Carrier Transicold is part of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR), global leader in intelligent climate and energy solutions.

“We always strive to meet or exceed industry standards with our PrimeLINE and NaturaLINE refrigeration units,” said Vineet Kashyap, Vice President and General Manager, Global Container Refrigeration, Carrier Transicold. “As a pioneer in sustainability, we are focused on delivering innovative and environmentally responsible solutions for our customers through our refrigeration units and systems.”

This accreditation validates the recyclability of PrimeLINE and NaturaLINE refrigeration units are 93% and 95%, respectively, per UL Environmental Claim Validation Procedure (ECVP) 2789. UL established Memorandums of Understanding with national and regional standards bodies around the world, and these standards are used to assess products, test components, materials, systems and performance, and evaluate environmentally sustainable products, renewable energies, recycling systems and other innovative technologies.

The validation process included various in-depth steps to determine the units’ expected recyclability rate. As part of the assessment, an on-site auditor carefully evaluated every part disassembled from the PrimeLINE and NaturaLINE refrigeration units. Each part was then weighed and thoroughly checked for recyclable elements to calculate the recyclability rates.

Source: Carrier Transicold