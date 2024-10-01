Carrier Transicold Encourages Next Generation of Innovators with Manufacturing Facility Tour

Carrier Transicold recently welcomed to its manufacturing facility students from Ngee Ann Polytechnic’s School of Engineering (SOE), offering a unique opportunity to explore advanced manufacturing processes and cutting-edge robotic technologies. Carrier Transicold is part of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR), global leader in intelligent climate and energy solutions.

The visit by the students, who are part of the Common Engineering Programme (CEP), is part of Carrier’s broader initiative to support Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education and inspire the next generation of innovators. Earlier in the year, Carrier Transicold also welcomed students from other Singapore institutes of higher learning, Republic Polytechnic and the Institute of Education, further demonstrating its commitment to providing educational opportunities.

During the visit, students participated in interactive sessions with Carrier Transicold’s Singapore manufacturing leadership, engineers and technicians, who provided insights into the practical applications of STEM education in real-world scenarios. These firsthand experiences allowed students to engage directly with the technologies, deepening their understanding of the engineering principles behind Carrier’s industry-leading products.

“We are thrilled to welcome these bright young minds to our facility,” said Ooi Giap Hwai, Senior Manager, Manufacturing Operations, Carrier Transicold, Global Container Refrigeration. “By providing them with firsthand experience of our operations, we hope to inspire and empower them to pursue careers in STEM fields. Our goal is to nurture the innovators of tomorrow who will drive future advancements in technology and sustainability.”

The tour also highlighted Carrier Transicold’s commitment to sustainability and innovation, showcasing the company’s efforts to reduce its environmental footprint through energy-efficient products and sustainable practices. The students were particularly impressed by the company’s dedication to creating a more sustainable future.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to collaborate with Carrier to provide our students with a unique learning experience,” said Dr Shamsul Arefin, Senior Lecturer at Ngee Ann Polytechnic’s School of Engineering.

“The tour of the manufacturing facility allowed our students to see the practical applications of their STEM education and gain valuable industry insights,” said Louis Ng, Course Chair for Ngee Ann Polytechnic’s Mechanical Engineering course. “We look forward to future collaborations with Carrier to continue inspiring and encouraging the next generation of innovators.”

This visit is part of Carrier Transicold’s ongoing efforts to bridge the gap between classroom learning and practical industry experience. By partnering with local schools and educational institutions, Carrier Transicold aims to encourage young people to explore careers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

“We believe that investing in STEM education is crucial for the future of our industry and society as a whole,” said Ooi. “We are committed to providing opportunities for students to learn, grow and be inspired by the possibilities that STEM careers offer.”

Carrier’s dedication to fostering STEM talent underscores its mission to create a better, more sustainable future through innovation and education. The company looks forward to continuing its support for STEM initiatives and empowering the next generation of leaders.

Source: Carrier Transicold