Carrier Transicold Expands BluEdge Partner Offerings with Remote Cargo Monitoring for Safer Seas

Carrier Transicold has enhanced its BlueEdge™ Partner Program with a platform that complements Carrier’s Lynx™ Fleet telematics for real-time remote monitoring of container refrigeration units and other connected assets onboard ships. Carrier Transicold is part of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR), global leader in intelligent climate and energy solutions.

The Vessel Control Tower (VCT) platform, offered through the BluEdge reseller channel, ensures network coverage at sea, giving ship crew an overview of all connected assets onboard – Carrier Transicold units or otherwise – and for assets beyond container refrigeration units. This works in tandem with Lynx Fleet, which helps refrigerated transporters maintain compliance and accountability for perishable food and pharmaceuticals.

The VCT platform supports the ‘management by exception’ operating ethos, displaying notifications and alerts for onboard connected assets via an intuitive vessel bayplan user interface. This minimizes the need for seafarers to perform laborious and often dangerous manual reefer monitoring walks.

VCT’s technology offers full visibility of connected assets for both crew members and onshore personnel in real-time, and its unique versatility represents a breakthrough in supply chain management as it supports:

A mixed-reefer fleet view (any refrigerated unit with a telematics device).

A mixed-asset view (refrigerated units, dry boxes, gensets, etc. with a telematics device).

A partner shipping line’s asset view (with a data-exchange agreement).

“VCT fills a crucial coverage gap encountered during extended voyages at sea, and when used in conjunction with Carrier’s Lynx Fleet telematics solution, enables complete end-to-end remote monitoring of connected assets, thus eliminating the need to manually check on container conditions,” said Tan Bor Yow, Senior Channel Manager, BluEdge, Global Container Refrigeration, Carrier Transicold. “This ensures optimal cargo safety, cost reductions and operational efficiency throughout the voyage, and represents a leap in supply chain management.”

The platform works with cellular and long-range technology, and it transports data to the cloud without the need for APIs. It uses a cost-effective, dedicated satellite terminal and service to enable near real-time monitoring on land or at the main office. The VCT system hardware can be easily retrofit on existing equipment and can be installed on any container vessel within four hours with minimal cabling by an authorized BluEdge Partner.

Source: Carrier Transicold