Carrier Transicold’s Versatile Lynx Fleet Monitoring Platform Supports Mixed Refrigerated Container Fleets

Carrier Transicold now provides remote monitoring of mixed fleets, including those using refrigeration systems from multiple manufacturers, through a single interface, the company’s versatile new Lynx™ Fleet platform. Carrier Transicold is a part of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR), the leading global provider of healthy, safe and sustainable building and cold chain solutions.

“The latest upgrade to our Lynx Fleet platform fulfills an important aspect of our digital vision, enabling our customers to monitor all their refrigerated assets, not just their Carrier Transicold units, from a single cloud-based platform that is fully equipped with advanced analytics,” said Willy Yeo, Director of Marketing, Global Container Refrigeration, Carrier Transicold. “For customers with mixed fleets, comprising both Carrier and non-Carrier units, this new capability is a powerful tool for fleet optimization and data monitoring.”

The Lynx Fleet solution intelligently monitors container refrigeration systems as they move by sea and land, providing vital information through a centralized data stream that improves visibility for shipping lines and their customers.

Relevant data from non-Carrier equipment will be displayed along with Carrier units on the Lynx Fleet dashboard, providing fleet managers access to all their connected refrigerated containers on a single interface, eliminating the need to toggle between separate platforms.

In addition to the new mixed fleet capability, the innovative Lynx Fleet platform provides: