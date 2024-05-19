Cash crude differentials mostly higher to close the week

U.S. physical crude differentials were mostly higher on Friday in active trading to close out the week, brokers said, while wet weather in Canada continued to dampen concerns that a wildfire would hit oil-producing areas.

Cloud cover and rain showers over the coming days are expected to help crews battling a large fire near the Canadian oil sands city of Fort McMurray that prompted concerns of a hit to oil production. So far, there have been no reports of fire-related disruptions to the country’s oil and gas output.

Refineries along the U.S. Gulf Coast, meanwhile, appeared not to have sustained major damage after a powerful storm hit Houston and nearby areas.

Exxon Mobil XOM.N on Friday reported flaring at its Beaumont, Texas, facility, according to a community alert. However, it was not clear whether that event was related to the storm.

Separately, Mexican state energy firm Pemex has started sending 16,300 barrels per day of crude to its new Olmeca refinery this week, less than 15% of its total capacity, according to internal data seen by Reuters. In August the refinery is scheduled to receive 170,000 bpd of oil, roughly half of the feedstock needed at the 340,000-bpd facility.

Light Louisiana Sweet WTC-LLS for June delivery gained 37.5 cents on Friday, trading at a $2.70 premium to U.S. crude CLc1.

Mars Sour WTC-MRS rose by 5 cents and traded at a 70-cent premium to West Texas Intermediate crude CLc1.

WTI Midland WTC-WTM climbed by 15 cents and traded at a 60-cent premium to U.S. crude futures CLc1

West Texas Sour WTC-WTS fell 22.5 cents, trading at a $1 discount to WTI Midland.

WTI at East Houston WTC-MEH, also known as MEH, traded between a $1.20 and $1.40 a barrel premium to U.S. crude futures CLc1

ICE Brent July futures LCOc1 rose 71 cents to settle at $83.98 a barrel on Friday.

WTI June crude CLc1 futures rose 83 cents to settle at $80.06 a barrel on Friday.

The Brent/WTI spread WTCLc1-LCOc1 narrowed after hitting a high of minus $4.36 and a low of minus $4.60.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Liz Hampton in Denver; editing by Jonathan Oatis)