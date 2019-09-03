Cash premium for Singapore 380-cst fuel oil rises to record

The cash premium for cargoes of 380-centistoke (cst) high-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) in Singapore rose to a record on Tuesday, according to Reuters data.

HSFO cash differentials have strengthened in recent weeks due to firmer buying interest for physical cargoes amid tight supplies.

The cash premium for 380-cst HSFO surged to $40.27 per tonne above Singapore quotes on Tuesday, up from $38.50 a tonne in the previous session.

The latest record exceeds the previous high of $40 per tonne on Aug. 29.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; editing by Christian Schmollinger)