Cash premium for Singapore high-sulfur fuel oil climbs to record high

The cash premium for cargoes of 380-centistoke (cst) high-sulfur fuel oil (HSFO) in Singapore rose for a second consecutive session on Wednesday and hit a record high, according to Reuters data.

HSFO cash differentials have got a boost in recent weeks, due to firmer demand and limited supplies.

The cash premium for 380-cst HSFO surged to $41.01 per tonne above Singapore quotes on Wednesday, up from the previous high of $40.27 per tonne on Tuesday.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)