Caspian Offshore Construction Takes Swift Delivery Of Damen Stan Tug 1606 ICE

Caspian Offshore Construction has recently taken delivery of a Damen Stan Tug 1606 ICE class in Kazakhstan. The company turned to Damen when a contract they secured required fast delivery of a small ice class vessel.

Damen was able to have the vessel – named Caspian Flora – underway to the client just six weeks following contract signing. Damen sales manager Marc Tijssen explains: “Alongside proven credentials, this is one of the primary benefits of Damen’s business model. Building vessels in series for stock means we are able to respond extremely quickly when a client requires a vessel at short notice.”

The vessel was built at Damen Shipyards Changde in China, to a design that has proven enormously successful, with over 80 sold in the last fifteen years alone. Despite its standardisation, Damen is able to customise the Stan Tug 1606 to its clients’ requirements. Caspian Flora, for example, has been outfitted with extra air-conditioning capabilities, crane, capstan and a Geographical Satellite and Radio Communication System (GMDSS) A2. To facilitate the short lead time, Damen carried out the installation of some of these options in Kazakhstan, following delivery.

Caspian Flora’s main duties will involve transportation of marine-related project equipment, though she will also perform other roles. These will include, but are not limited to personnel transportation, deployment and retrieval of navigational aids, performance of channel inspections and removal of obstacles as required.

Caspian Offshore Construction has been a client of Damen for some years now and counts a Multi Cat 1908SD, two FCS 3307 vessels and an FCS 1605 amongst its fleet.

Source: Damen