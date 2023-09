The Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC), which exports oil from Kazakhstan via the Black Sea, said on Wednesday its throughput for the year to mid-September had increased by 9% to 45.3 million metric tons.

CPC on Friday raised its oil pumping forecast for 2023 to 63.5 million tons from the 62 million expected previously. In 2022 it pumped 58.7 million tons.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Kevin Liffey)