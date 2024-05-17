Caspian Pipeline Consortium’s Jan-Apr oil exports up 4%, sources say

Caspian Pipeline Consortium, which exports Kazakhstan’s oil from the Black Sea, increased oil supplies in January-April by 4% from the same period a year earlier to 22.715 million metric tons (1.44 million barrels per day), two industry sources said on Monday.

In April alone exports fell to 5.520 million tons from 5.831 million tons in March, the sources said.

CPC does not comment on its operational data.

In 2023 CPC raised exports by 8% from 2022 to 63.474 million tons. It expects a further increase this year, to more than 70 million tons.

CPC’s main shareholders are Russia (31%), Kazakhstan’s Kazmunaigaz (19%) and Chevron Caspian Pipeline Consortium Co (15%).

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Reuters, Editing by David Goodman)