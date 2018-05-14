Caspian Ports Operating at One-Fifth of Capacity

Iranian ports located along the Caspian Sea have the nominal capacity of around 30 million tons, but they are working at about one-fifth of their capacity that is no more than 6 million tons, the managing director of Ports and Maritime Organization of Iran said.

Mohammad Rastad made the statement on the sidelines of the midterm conference of World Ports Conference on Wednesday, held by the International Association of Ports and Harbors in Baku, Azerbaijan, IRNA reported.

Source: Financial Tribune