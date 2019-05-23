Caspian Shipping Company to modernize its fleet

Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company (ASCO) will build 56 new vessels within 10 years to service oil fields.

“For the replacement of current vessels (built in the 1960-1970s), it is planned to build 40 new ships of the WSB01 (1547) project and another 16 ships of other projects, including passenger ones, to transport personnel to the platforms,” the Marine Engineering Bureau told local media.

According to the message, at present, on the request of ASCO, the construction of three multifunctional tugboats on the WSB01 (1547) project is underway at the new site of the Zikh Ship Repair Yard. The length of the ships will be 26 meters, width – 6.6 meters, height of the sides – 3 meters, draft – 1.6 meters.

WSB01 (1547) project was created by the ASCO’s design institute and the Caspian Marine Engineering Bureau.

The boats of the project are designed for towing non-powered vessels and floating structures, pilotage in the port waters and mooring to the pier, participation in extinguishing fires at facilities, transportation of industrial personnel (12 people) to fixed offshore platforms, and transportation of deck cargo weighing up to 5 tons.

ASCO and Marine Engineering Bureau established the joint venture Caspian Marine Engineering Bureau in December 2016 for engineering services in the field of maritime transport.

Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company was established by merging Azerbaijan’s two largest fleets – Azerbaijan State Caspian Sea Shipping Company and Caspian Sea ​​Oil Fleet of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan, on October 22, 2013, with the aim of continuing fundamental structural reforms in the economy, enhancing local and international shipping in the maritime sector, strengthening the country’s competitiveness and transit potential.

ASCO provides transport services related to offshore oil and gas operations within Trans-Caspian International Transport Route as well as the transshipment of cargoes and passengers.

The company includes specialized fleet, shipyards as well as transport fleet.

ASCO tanker fleet holds a leading position in the Caspian basin. The company attaches particular attention to equipping its fleet with new vessels in order to keep its reputation in the field of freight transportations.

Source: AzerNews