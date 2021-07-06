Castor Marine expands North Sea network with Tampnet

Castor Marine, a growing global coastal and offshore connectivity provider has signed a reseller agreement with Tampnet, the largest offshore 4G LTE network operator in the North-Sea. After signing, Castor Marine immediately went to work for its first 4G Tampnet client: The Walk-to-Work vessel Keizersborg went live and now has seamless 4G LTE offshore connectivity.

With this deal, Castor Marine is now an official Tampnet Activation Point, adding value to its customers’ operations. In the past, vessels supported by Castor Marine automatically switched to the VSAT connection of the company’s own network when moving outside of 4G coverage and vice versa. Now, full 4G coverage for ship and crew is guaranteed.

Other benefits are that customers who want Tampnet access can simply add them to their connectivity package with one telephone call, customers have less administration in relation to managing connectivity for their fleet, and they benefit from higher bandwidth enabling dedicated 4G connections in the North-Sea or a high level of North Sea redundancy, ensuring more uptime.

Fleetwide connectivity for Wagenborg

Castor Marine already delivers fleetwide connectivity services for the fleet of Wagenborg, where it also remotely monitors and manages all onboard equipment 24/7, ensuring the continuous operation of all the vessels. As Wagenborg’s North Sea offshore wind operations depend on a continuous and correct flow of information – both between people and machines – the company decided to go live with the new low-latency connection for its Walk-to-Work vessel Keizersborg as soon as possible.

Hence, quickly after Castor Marine and Tampnet signed the contract, Castor’s installation engineers set up, tested and started the fast, low-latency package on the Tampnet network for immediate operations.

Ivo Veldkamp, CEO of Castor Marine, states: “The expansion of our services with Tampnet 4G is part of our growth strategy and our mission to ensure the best vessel connectivity anywhere in the world.

The seamless integration of Voyager VSAT with 4G LTE services from Tampnet ensures high availability for business-critical operations, reducing downtime and associated costs for all our clients. I thank Tampnet for the good cooperation from the start and look forward to serving our clients with this connectivity upgrade!”

Source: Castor Marine