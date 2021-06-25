Castor Maritime Inc. Announces a New Charter Agreement and Delivery of the M/T Wonder Formosa

Castor Maritime Inc. a diversified global shipping company, announces that the M/V Magic Argo, a 2009 built Kamsarmax dry bulk carrier, following completion of its previous employment contract, has been fixed on a time charter contract earning a daily gross charter rate of $33,000, which commenced on June 23, 2021, with a term of about 100 days.

The Company also announces that on June 22, 2021, it took delivery of the M/T Wonder Formosa, the 2006 Korean-built MR1 tanker it had agreed to acquire as previously announced on April 30, 2021. The M/T Wonder Formosa has been entered into Scorpio’s Handy Plus Pool, specializing in the employment of MR1 tanker vessels. The M/T Wonder Formosa acquisition was financed in its entirety with cash on hand.

Source: Castor Maritme Inc.