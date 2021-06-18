Castor Maritime Inc. Announces a New Charter Agreement and Delivery of the M/T Wonder Musica

Castor Maritime Inc. a diversified global shipping company, announces that the M/V Magic Rainbow, a 2007 built Panamax dry bulk carrier, following completion of its scheduled drydocking, has been fixed on a time charter contract earning a daily gross charter rate of $25,000 commencing today with a term of between 7 to 9 months.

The Company also announces that on June 15, 2021, it took delivery of the M/T Wonder Musica, the 2004 Korean-built Aframax/LR2 tanker it had agreed to acquire as previously announced on April 30, 2021. The M/T Wonder Musica acquisition was financed in its entirety with cash on hand.

Castor Maritime Inc. is an international provider of shipping transportation services through its ownership of oceangoing cargo vessels.

On a fully delivered basis, Castor will own a fleet of 26 vessels, with an aggregate capacity of 2.2 million dwt, consisting of 1 Capesize, 7 Kamsarmax and 10 Panamax dry bulk vessels, as well as 1 Aframax, 5 Aframax/LR2 and 2 MR1 tankers. Where we refer to information on a “fully delivered basis”, we are referring to such information after giving effect to the successful consummation of our recent vessel acquisitions.

Source: Castor Maritime Inc.