Castor Maritime Inc. Announces a New Charter Agreement at a Daily Gross Charter Rate of $39,500 For Its Capesize Vessel

Castor Maritime Inc. a diversified global shipping company, announces that the M/V Magic Orion, a 2006 built Capesize dry bulk carrier, following completion of its current employment contract, has been fixed on a time charter contract earning a daily gross charter rate of $39,500, expected to commence on August 3, 2021, with a term of about 45 days.

Castor Maritime Inc. is an international provider of shipping transportation services through its ownership of oceangoing cargo vessels.

On a fully delivered basis, Castor will own a fleet of 26 vessels, with an aggregate capacity of 2.2 million dwt, consisting of 1 Capesize, 7 Kamsarmax and 10 Panamax dry bulk vessels, as well as 1 Aframax, 5 Aframax/LR2 and 2 MR1 tankers. Where we refer to information on a “fully delivered basis”, we are referring to such information after giving effect to the successful consummation of our recent vessel acquisitions.

Source: Castor Maritime Inc.