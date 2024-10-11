Castor Maritime Inc. Announces Delivery of the M/V Magic Ariel

Castor Maritime Inc., a diversified global shipping company, announces that on October 9, 2024, it took delivery of the M/V Magic Ariel, the 2020-built Kamsarmax bulk carrier vessel it had agreed to acquire as previously announced on September 30, 2024. The vessel acquisition was financed in its entirety with cash on hand.

The M/V Magic Ariel will be employed under a time charter contract with a minimum duration of about seven months at a gross daily rate equal to 108% of the Baltic Panamax Index 5TC (BPI5TC).

Source: Castor Maritime Inc.