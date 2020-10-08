Castor Maritime Inc. Announces New Charter Agreement for Its Recently Acquired Vessel & Fleet Commercial Update

Castor Maritime Inc., a global shipping company specializing in the ownership of dry bulk vessels, announced today that in connection with its previously announced acquisition of a 2010 Japan-built Panamax dry bulk carrier vessel (to be renamed Magic Horizon), the Company has secured employment for the subject vessel by entering into a new charter party contract with an expected term of between ten (10) to fourteen (14) months at a daily gross hire rate of $11,000. The new charter party is expected to commence a few days following the delivery of the vessel to the Company, which is expected to take place by mid-October 2020.

Following this commercial development, the Company’s fleet employment profile as of today is as follows:

(1) The Magic Nova is expected to be delivered to the Company by mid-October 2020.

