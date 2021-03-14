Castor Maritime Inc. Announces New Vessel Acquisition and the Delivery of the M/T Wonder Polaris

Castor Maritime Inc., a diversified global shipping company, announces that it entered, through a separate wholly-owned subsidiary, into an agreement to purchase a 2011 Japanese-built Kamsarmax dry bulk carrier from an unaffiliated third-party for a purchase price of $16.85 million.

The acquisition is expected to be consummated by taking delivery of the vessel sometime between the second and third quarter of this year and is subject to the satisfaction of certain customary closing conditions.

The Company also announces that, on March 11, 2021, it took delivery of the M/T Wonder Polaris, the 2005 Korean-built Aframax LR2 tanker it had agreed to acquire as previously announced on February 11, 2021. The M/T Wonder Polaris is currently employed under a time charter contract with minimum duration of about one year at a minimum gross daily hire of $15,000. The M/T Wonder Polaris acquisition was financed in its entirety with cash on hand.

Petros Panagiotidis, Chief Executive Officer of Castor, commented:

“We are pleased to announce our eighth vessel acquisition in 2021 with the addition of another Kamsarmax dry bulk vessel, our fifth, to Castor’s fleet. Upon completion of all our recently announced acquisitions, our fleet will consist of fourteen vessels.

In addition, we are also happy to announce the successful delivery of our first of two Aframax LR2 tankers, marking our foray into the tanker market.”

Source: Castor Maritime Inc.