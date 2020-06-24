Castor Maritime Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized $18.0 Million Underwritten Public Offering

Castor Maritime Inc. announced yesterday the pricing of an upsized underwritten public offering of 51,400,000 units at a price of $0.35 per unit. Each unit consists of one common share (or prefunded warrant in lieu thereof) and one Class A warrant to purchase one common share, and will immediately separate upon issuance. The gross proceeds of the offering to the Company, before underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses, are expected to be approximately $18.0 million. The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the offering for capital expenditures, working capital, to make vessel or other asset acquisitions or for other general corporate purposes, or a combination thereof.

Each Class A warrant is immediately exercisable for one common share at an exercise price of $0.35 per share and will expire five years from issuance. The offering is expected to close on or about June 26, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions.

Maxim Group LLC is acting as sole book-running manager in connection with the offering.

The Company has granted the underwriter a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 7,710,000 shares of common stock or prefunded warrants and/or 7,710,000 Class A warrants, at the public offering price less discounts and commissions.

The offering is being conducted pursuant to the Company’s registration statement on Form F-1 (File No. 333-238990) previously filed with and subsequently declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on June 23, 2020 (the “Registration Statement”). A final prospectus relating to the offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov. Electronic copies of the prospectus relating to this offering, when available, may be obtained from Maxim Group LLC, 405 Lexington Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10174, at (212) 895-3745.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of, these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification of these securities under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Source: Castor Maritime Inc.