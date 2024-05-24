Castor Maritime Inc. Announces the Completion of the Sale of the M/V Magic Vela

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRM), (“Castor” or the “Company”), a diversified global shipping company, announces that on May 23, 2024, it completed the previously announced sale of the M/V Magic Vela, a 2011-built Panamax bulk carrier vessel, for a price of $16.4 million, by delivering the vessel to its new owner.

The Company expects to record a net gain of approximately $2.7 million from the above- mentioned sale, excluding any transaction-related costs, during the second quarter of 2024.

Source: Castor Maritime Inc.