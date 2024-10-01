Recent News

  

Castor Maritime Inc. Announces Vessel Acquisition

Castor Maritime Inc. Announces Vessel Acquisition

in International Shipping News 01/10/2024

Castor Maritime Inc., a diversified global shipping company, announces that it has entered, through a separate wholly-owned subsidiary, into an agreement with an unaffiliated third-party to acquire a 2020-built Kamsarmax bulk carrier vessel for a purchase price of $29.95 million. The Company expects to finance the acquisition with cash on hand.

The acquisition is expected to be concluded by taking delivery of the vessel during October 2024 and is subject to the satisfaction of certain customary closing conditions.
Source: Castor Maritime

