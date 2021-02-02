Castor Maritime Inc. Announces Vessel Acquisition

Recent News

  

Castor Maritime Inc., a global shipping company specializing in the ownership of dry bulk vessels, announces that it entered, through a separate wholly-owned subsidiary, into an agreement to purchase a 2010 Japan-built Kamsarmax dry bulk carrier from an unaffiliated third-party for a purchase price of $15.85 million.

The acquisition is expected to be consummated by taking delivery of the vessel within the first quarter of this year and is subject to the satisfaction of certain customary closing conditions.

Petros Panagiotidis, Chief Executive Officer of Castor, commented:

“We are very excited to announce the acquisition of our first Kamsarmax vessel. Once again, we have demonstrated our ability to expand our fleet with the addition of our 8th vessel shortly after the announcement of our previous vessel acquisition.”
Source: Castor Maritime Inc.

