Castor Maritime Inc. “Hunting” For More Profits With New Vessel Acquisitions

Castor Maritime Inc., a global shipping company specializing in the ownership of dry-bulk vessels, announced its results (unaudited) for the nine and three months ended June 30, 2019.

Financial Highlights of the Nine and Three Months Ended June 30, 2019:

Voyage revenues: $3.0 million and $1.0 million for the nine and three months ended June 30, 2019, as compared to $2.8 million and $1.1 million for the nine and three months ended June 30, 2018, respectively;

Net income: $0.6 million and $0.3 for the nine and three months ended June 30, 2019, as compared to $0.4 million and $0.3 million for the nine and three months ended June 30, 2018, respectively;

EBITDA: $1.1 million and $0.4 million for the nine and three months ended June 30, 2019, as compared to $0.9 million and $0.5 million for the nine and three months ended March 31, 2018, respectively.

New Business Developments: Vessel Acquisition

On September 5 2019, the Company, through one of its wholly-owned subsidiaries, took delivery of the M/V Magic Sun, a 2001 Korean built Panamax dry bulk carrier, from an unaffiliated seller. The vessel is expected to commence its initial charter with Oldendorff Carriers GMBH & Co KG on or around September 7, 2019 (the “Magic Sun Initial Charter”). The Magic Sun Initial Charter was fixed at a daily hire rate of $12,000 and has an expected term of minimum eight (8) months up to maximum (12) months. The M/V Magic Sun acquisition was financed using Castor’s existing cash reserves and debt financing.

In connection with the M/V Magic Sun acquisition, on August 30, 2019, Castor entered into an unsecured $5.0 million term loan with Thalassa Investment Co., an entity controlled by Petros Panagiotidis, Castor’s Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer. The loan bears an annual fixed interest rate of 6% and has a bullet repayment at maturity, which is eighteen (18) months from the drawdown date, being September 3, 2019.

Mr. Petros Panagiotidis, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer of Castor commented:

“We are pleased to report a profitable quarter for Castor, the second consecutive profitable quarter since February 11, 2019, the date we became a publicly listed company on the NASDAQ Capital Market. In addition to delivering profitable results for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2019, we have started validating our fleet growth strategy by completing, within a very short time, the acquisition of our second fleet vessel, the M/V Magic Sun, which was delivered to us on September 5, 2019. We expect that this acquisition will be accretive to both our earnings and cash flows. Despite dry bulk market seasonality and global market uncertainties amid trade war disruptions, we remain optimistic that we are positioning ourselves in a way that should allow us to enjoy future profitability and enhance long-term shareholder value.”

Nine-months 2019 and 2018 Results

Voyage revenues for the nine months ended June 30, 2019 increased to $3.0 million from $2.8 million in the same period of 2018, or a 5.4% increase. This increase is commensurate with the increase from 244 to 273 in period Available Days as our sole fleet vessel underwent dry-dock in the first quarter of the nine month period ended June 30, 2018. The daily TCE of our sole fleet vessel for the nine months ended June 30, 2019 stood at $10,675, slightly lower than the $11,297 earned during the same period ended June 30, 2018, mainly as a result of the weaker charter market rates achieved. Daily vessel operating expenses decreased from $5,060 to $4,787, or by 5.4%, in the compared periods. Daily company administration expenses for each of the nine months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 were $500 and $173, respectively. The $327 increase in daily administration expenses is mainly attributed to the additional fees and expenses we incurred in the nine-month period ended June 30, 2019 as a result of being a public company since February 11, 2019. EBITDA for the period was $1.1 million, a 20.1% increase as compared to $0.9 million in the same period of 2018. As of June 30, 2019, we reported free cash of $2.6 million.

Third Quarter 2019 and 2018 Results

Voyage revenues for the three months ended June 30, 2019 decreased to $1.0 million from $1.1 million in the same period of 2018, or a 16.6% decrease. This decrease is attributable to the lower revenues earned in the quarter on our sole fleet vessel, the MAGIC P, as a result of weaker market conditions in 2019 in relation to those prevailing in the same period of 2018. The daily TCE of our sole fleet vessel for the third quarter of 2019 stood at $10,339, as compared to a daily TCE of $12,199 earned during the same period ended June 30, 2018, or a 15.2% decrease, reflecting the above discussed period decrease in gross revenues. Daily vessel operating expenses for the period decreased by $230, or 4.9%, to $4,448 from $4,677 in the respective period of 2018. Daily company administration expenses were $973 in the quarter ended June 30, 2019 as compared to $74 in the corresponding period of 2018, a daily increase of $899, which stems from additional fees and costs incurred as a result of the public listing of our Company which occurred on February 11, 2019. EBITDA for the period was $0.4 million, a 9.2% decrease as compared to $0.5 million in the same period of 2018.

Source: Castor Maritime Inc.