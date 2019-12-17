Castor Maritime Inc. Looking for Market Opportunities in Dry Bulk Market to Further Grow its Fleet

Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM), a global shipping company specializing in the ownership of dry bulk vessels, today announced its results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, the periods presented pursuant to a change in the Company’s fiscal year end from September 30 to December 31. The Company also announced today the filing of its transition report on Form 20-F with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “Commission”) for the period from October 1, 2018 to December 31, 2018.

Earnings Highlights of the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019:

Revenues: $1.2 million and $3.1 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, as compared to $1.1 million and $3.3 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018, respectively;

Net income: $0.2 million and $0.6 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, as compared to $0.5 million and $1.2 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018, respectively; and

EBITDA: $0.5 million and $1.1 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, as compared to $0.7 million and $1.8 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018, respectively.

Business/ Financial Highlights:

Raised gross proceeds of $2,625,590 under our at-the-market stock offering program (the “ATM”) by issuing 618,112 common shares at an average price of $4.25 per common share.

Acquired the M/V Magic Sun on September 5, 2019, for a purchase price of $6.7 million.

Acquired the M/V Magic Moon on October 20, 2019, for a purchase price of $10.2 million.

In October 2019, amended the terms of the Series A Preferred Shares and received a waiver of accumulated dividends up to June 30, 2019.

Concluded a $11.0 Million Senior Secured Term Loan Facility in November 2019.

Corporate Highlights:

Change in fiscal year end from September 30 to December 31 of each year.

Earnings Commentary:

Third Quarter ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 Results

Time charter revenues, net of address commissions for the three months ended September 30, 2019 increased to $1.2 million from $1.1 million in the same period of 2018, or a 10.9% increase. This increase reflects the addition to our fleet of the M/V Magic Sun on September 5, 2019, which correspondingly increased our period of Available Days from 273 in 2018 to 296 in 2019, thus generating additional revenues for that period. The daily time charter equivalent (the “TCE”) of our fleet for the third quarter of 2019 stood at $10,412, as compared to a daily TCE of $12,684 earned during the same period ended September 30, 2018, or a 17.9% decrease, reflecting the lower revenues earned for the M/V Magic P which was the result of relatively weaker market conditions in 2019 in relation to those prevailing in the same period of 2018. Daily vessel operating expenses for the period increased by $1,211, or 32.2%, to $4,976 from $3,765 in the respective period of 2018, with the increase predominantly driven by the increased spares and repair costs on the M/V Magic P and the pre-delivery expenses incurred on the M/V Magic Sun. Daily company administration expenses were $832 in the quarter ended September 30, 2019 as compared to $673 in the corresponding period of 2018, a daily increase of $158, which stems from additional fees and costs incurred as a result of the public listing of our Company which occurred on February 11, 2019. EBITDA for the period was $0.5 million compared to $0.7 million in the same period of 2018, with the decrease mainly attributable to the above discussed fluctuations.

Nine Months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 Results

Time charter revenues, net of address commissions for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 decreased to $3.1 million from $3.3 million in the same period of 2018, or by 5.1%. This decrease was mainly driven by the weaker charter hire rate achieved in the current nine-month period for the M/V Magic P as compared with last year’s nine-month period. The daily TCE of our fleet for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 was $10,203, lower than the $12,034 earned during the same period ended September 30, 2018, mainly as a result of the weaker charter market rates achieved in the current period, as discussed above, and the gain from bunkers incurred in the nine-month period of 2018 arising from cases where the bunker fuel sold under a new charter exceeded the cost of the bunker fuel acquired. Daily vessel operating expenses increased from $4,124 to $4,888 or by 18.5% in the compared periods. This increase was mainly associated with i) crew pre-joining as well as initial repair and maintenance costs following the delivery to our fleet of the M/V Magic Sun which took place on September 5, 2019, and ii) increased spares and repair costs on the M/V Magic P. Daily company administration expenses for each of the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 were $708 and $269, respectively. The $439 increase in daily administration expenses is mainly attributed to the additional fees and expenses we incurred in the nine-month period ended September 30, 2019 as part of being a public company since February 11, 2019. EBITDA for the period was $1.1 million, a 36.8% decrease as compared to $1.8 million in the same period of 2018, with the decrease mainly attributable to the above discussed fluctuations. As of September 30, 2019, we reported free cash of $3.5 million.

Corporate Developments Commentary:

Change in fiscal year end

On September 27, 2019, our Board of Directors approved a change in our fiscal year end from September 30 to December 31. This change was made to better align our reporting calendar with other NASDAQ listed companies and our industry peers. Our next fiscal year will end on December 31, 2019, resulting in a three-month transition period from October 1, 2018 to December 31, 2018. On December 16, 2019, we filed an audited transition report on Form 20-F with the Commission for the period from October 1, 2018 through December 31, 2018.

Business and Financial Developments Commentary:

At-the-market common stock offering program (“ATM”)

On June 28, 2019, we entered into an equity distribution agreement with Maxim Group LLC acting as a sales agent, under which we may, from time to time, offer and sell shares of our common stock through the ATM program having an aggregate offering price of up to $10,000,000. As of September 30, 2019, we had raised gross and net proceeds (after deducting sales commissions and other fees and expenses) under the ATM of $2,625,590 and $2,320,176, respectively, by issuing and selling 618,112 common shares. The net proceeds received under the ATM were used to partly finance the acquisition of the M/V Magic Moon, as discussed below. Since September 30, 2019 no further sales have been completed under the ATM program.

Acquisition of the M/V Magic Sun and initial charter

On September 5, 2019, we, through one of our wholly-owned subsidiaries, took delivery of the M/V Magic Sun, a 2001 Korean-built Panamax dry bulk carrier, from an unaffiliated seller. The vessel commenced its initial charter with Oldendorff Carriers GMBH & Co KG on September 8, 2019 (the “Magic Sun Initial Charter”). The Magic Sun Initial Charter has been fixed at a daily hire rate of $12,000 and has an expected term of a minimum of eight (8) months up to a maximum of twelve (12) months. The M/V Magic Sun acquisition was financed using our existing cash reserves and the proceeds from a $5.0 million term loan entered into on August 30, 2019, between us and Thalassa Investment Co., an entity controlled by Petros Panagiotidis, our Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer. The loan bears an annual fixed interest rate of 6% and has a bullet repayment at maturity, which is eighteen (18) months from the drawdown date of September 3, 2019.

Amendment to the Series A Preferred Shares and Waiver of accumulated dividend obligations

On October 10, 2019, we reached an agreement with all of the holders of our 9.75% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares (the “Series A Preferred Shares”) pursuant to which, the Company’s accumulated obligations with respect to $4.3 million worth of due and overdue dividends on the Series A Preferred Shares were forgiven in exchange for the Series A Preferred Shareholders receiving 300,000 newly issued common shares. Simultaneously, we entered into an Amended and Restated Statement of Designation, under which, we and the Series A Preferred Shareholders further agreed to i) waive all our dividend obligations during the period from July 1, 2019 to December 31, 2021 so that dividend payments no longer accumulate during that period, ii) establish a fixed default dividend payment rate, which replaces and reduces an increasing rate, iii) increase the redemption price of the Series A Preferred Shares to $30 from $25 per share if the Company opts to redeem, in whole or in part, the Series A Preferred Shares for cash and iv) increase the liquidation preference of the Series A Preferred Shares from $25 to $30 per Series A Preferred Share.

Acquisition of the M/V Magic Moon and initial charter

On October 20, 2019, we took delivery of the M/V Magic Moon, a 2005 Japan built Panamax dry bulk carrier that we acquired from a third party in which a family member of Castor’s Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer has an interest, for total cash consideration of $10.2 million. The M/V Magic Moon acquisition was financed using a combination of the net proceeds raised under our ATM program and the proceeds from a $7.5 million interest free unsecured bridge loan, which was provided to the Company by an entity controlled by Petros Panagiotidis, Castor’s Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer (the “$7.5 Million Bridge Loan”). The $7.5 Million Bridge Loan was repaid in full on December 6, 2019. The Magic Moon is currently chartered with United Bulk Carriers International S.R.L. at a daily gross hire rate of $13,000 and its term is expected to expire at the earliest in June 2020 and at the latest in September 2020.

Closing of $11.0 Million Senior Secured Term Loan Facility

On November 22, 2019, we, through two of our wholly-owned subsidiaries, closed our first $11.0 million secured term loan financing. The facility was drawn down on December 2, 2019. It has a term of five years from the drawdown date and bears interest at LIBOR plus 3.50% per annum. The net proceeds from the facility were partly used by the Company in order to retire, on December 6, 2019, the $7.5 Million Bridge Loan and are intended to be further used for general corporate purposes, which may also include the expansion of our fleet.

Management Commentary:

Mr. Petros Panagiotidis, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer of Castor commented:

“We are pleased to report another profitable quarter for Castor coupled with positive business developments. In a very short period of time, we have successfully expanded our fleet and have secured attractive employment for our vessels at rates that are, on average, higher than the previous run rates and current market rates. We will continue pursuing our strategy of prudent and continuous growth by taking advantage of market opportunities as they are presented to us. Maximizing shareholder value remains our ultimate goal.”

Source: Castor Maritime Inc.