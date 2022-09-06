Castrol launches new Biotac mp2 grease as part of Castrol bio range at SMM 2022

Castrol has developed BioTac MP2, a multi-purpose extreme pressure grease for exposed deck applications such as low-speed bearings and wire ropes.

BioTac MP2 is a new addition to Castrol’s Bio Range which meets the definition of environmentally acceptable lubricants* (EALs) under 2018 US VIDA based on the 2013 US Vessel General Permit (VGP), defined by the US Vessel General Permit to be biodegradable, minimally toxic and not bioaccumulative.

The BioTac MP2 formulation is based on an optimized performance additive system. With a broad operating temperature (-35°C to 140°C), it is suited to all conditions from Arctic to tropical climates and enables resistance to mechanical shear and water spray-off. Its formulation allows a simple change-over process, which is important given the reduced manpower in the maritime industry.

Available from 2023, BioTac MP2 meets the requirements of EU Ecolabel; it is made from more than 80% certified sustainably sourced renewable content and its packaging uses over 60% post-consumer plastic content.

Castrol continues to increase its carbon neutral offer and Castrol Bio Range meets the PAS 2060 international specification for carbon neutrality. Castrol’s Bio Range consists of Castrol BioTac MP2, Castrol BioStat, Castrol BioBar and Castrol BioTac OG.

• Castrol BioStat has been developed to protect stern tube bearings, thruster gear boxes, and the gearboxes of deck machinery.

• Castrol BioBar is a hydraulic oil which can replace conventional mineral oils in hydraulic equipment where there is a perceived risk of egress into the marine environment.

• Castrol BioTac OG is an open gear grease for applications where the lubricant is either directly immersed in the marine environment, such as in rack and pinion gears in jack-up platforms, or where there is a risk of spillage, such as in anchor winches or other deck machinery.

Cassandra Higham, marketing director, Global Marine and Energy, Castrol, said: “Lubricants are critical to keeping essential equipment working reliably, maintaining operational efficiency, and keeping operations simple for crews. With Castrol’s EALs*, customers can be confident that they support global legislation requirements, reduce the risk of delays and penalties in ports, as well as potentially support corporate environmental targets.”

She continued: “Our goal is to provide our customers with lubricants that meet the environmental criteria without compromising performance or reliability. Castrol Marine Bio Range products are committed to certified carbon neutral** in accordance with PAS 2060 since 2021.”

As part of the PAS 2060 certification, Castrol measures the carbon emissions of the products *** and offsets these residual emissions using high quality offsetting programmes developed by bp Target Neutral (bpTN).

Castrol Bio Range EALs* are part of the Castrol PATH360 family. Castrol’s PATH360 programme is our own holistic sustainability program that focuses on three areas: saving waste, reducing carbon and improving people’s lives. The strategy embraces circular thinking by looking at the life cycle of every product to see how it can be improved, extended, reused or recycled.

Source: Castrol