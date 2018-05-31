Cathelco to extend geographic footprint and expertise in cleantech systems following acquisition by Evac Group

Cathelco, a leading global manufacturer of equipment for ships and offshore installations, today announced that it has been acquired by Finland-based Evac Group, the world’s leading provider of integrated waste, wastewater, and water management systems for the marine, offshore, and building industries.

Cathelco has established relationships with Evac’s existing customer groups in the marine and offshore industry, including ship owners, shipyards, fleet managers, rig owners and operators, oil companies, navies, and marine architects and has an excellent product fit with Evac’s portfolio. The acquisition gives Cathelco the opportunity to further expand its geographic footprint and expertise in cleantech systems while also opening up new business opportunities.

With the acquisition, Cathelco’s pipework anti-fouling, hull corrosion protection, fresh water generation, and ballast water treatment systems will become part of the Evac Complete Cleantech Solution. This includes both standard and customized vacuum collection, wastewater treatment, and dry and wet waste management systems, as well as fresh water generation systems for environments ranging from the world’s largest cruise vessels and naval and cargo vessels to small work boats.

Justin Salisbury, Group Managing Director of Cathelco Group, says: “Our already broad geographic footprint and expertise in cleantech systems will be augmented considerably by Evac’s broad portfolio, which will enable our customers to meet all their needs from a single reliable partner.”

Evac Group CEO and President Tomi Gardemeister says: “An extended cleantech system offering, together with an enlarged sales and service network, will allow us to offer a more comprehensive range of solutions and services to our customers. This acquisition also provides a tremendous opportunity for Evac and Cathelco to work together to become a leader in the field of ballast water treatment systems.”



Source: Cathelco