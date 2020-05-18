Caught in a trade war with China WA farmers face an uncertain future

West Australian farmer Paul O’Meehan was days away from planting his annual barley crop when news of a looming trade war between Australia and China flooded his Twitter feed.

Overnight, the third-generation Great Southern farmer found himself at the epicentre of a bitter feud over barley tariffs which is threatening to bleed Western Australia’s grain industry dry.

Last Sunday, China threatened to impose a crippling 80 per cent tariff on imports of grain from Australia, accusing growers of dumping product on the international market.

The latest move comes amid an anti-dumping investigation started in 2010 and just as relations between Australia and its largest trading partner continued to sour over the coronavirus pandemic. Australia wants an independent investigation into the origin of the virus.

With nearly 90 per cent of Australia’s barley exports to China coming from WA, the state has emerged as the frontline in the dispute, which has left farmers wondering if this season will be financially viable just as they were ready to start seeding.

Mr O’Meehan was adamant: if the news had come a week later it would have been too late.

“We are lucky this news came this week,” he said. “We probably changed about 10 per cent of our barley planting to wheat.”

Mr O’Meehan, who owns a grain and cattle farm near Amelup, in the foothills of WA’s Stirling Range National Park, said the political row could cost him upwards of $700,000.

Barley only accounts for about 15 per cent of his operation, but with the price per tonne dropping dozens of dollars a tonne his profit margin is slowly shrinking.

Adding to his worries is China’s decision to suspend Australian beef imports from four major Australian abattoirs on Tuesday and its potential impact on the West Australian market.

“I’ve seen a lot of beef come from over east across the border in WA, to think that we are excluded would be foolish, so I am very cautious,” he said. “As soon as you affect some markets somewhere as a nation those extra cattle have to go somewhere and it will just affect you.”

For Moora farmer Tony White, who has been running his cattle, sheep and grain farm for more than three decades, the news came too late.

He sowed his barley crop, about a third of this operation, in early May.

The farmer is confident his mix of crops is diverse enough to keep the farm financially viable, even if the price of barley continues to take a nosedive.

But he is concerned about China’s grip over Australia and what it could mean for farmers.

“We have a big reliance on the China market and it’s been pretty good for a lot of us, but maybe we need to get more diverse in our markets, so they can’t do this to us,” he said.

“The Chinese are humans like us and have to eat, I think the government is just playing politics at the top to flex a bit of muscle and Australia is doing the same thing.

“We just happen to be a bit of collateral damage on the side.”

Australia has been given 10 days to respond to the determination by China’s Ministry of Commerce, with the federal government due to make a move early this week.

The country’s next move has the potential to have a chilling effect on WA’s economy, and trade experts are warning the dispute could light the gasoline fire under the move for the state to diversify into markets other than China.

For farmers like Mr O’Meehan and Mr White, there’s no other option left but to remain nimble and flexible, changing their operations enough to keep their heads above water but not too much that they could miss out on a lucrative season if China back-pedals.

“Sadly, it determines your profitability and no matter how hard you work and how good the season is, it comes down to some political issues that we don’t get a say in,” Mr O’Meehan said.

“You just know that when [trade agreements and tariffs] come in to place they are bloody hard to remove and it seems to be so easy to put on, it’s just disappointing.

“It’s confusing, hard to understand why it has to happen and why it is happening, but if it does happen we have to be flexible and nimble enough to try and change and adapt because we probably mightn’t get too much say in this.”

Source: The Age