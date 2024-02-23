Cavotec Signs Two-Year Service Agreement with APM Terminals at Port of Tanger Med

Cavotec has signed a service agreement with APM Terminals at the Port of Tanger Med. The agreement means that Cavotec will perform service for all its MoorMaster NxG units and Power Units operational at the port.

APM Terminals MedPort Tangier, officially launched in June 2019, stands as one of the most technologically advanced, safest, and efficient terminals globally. The second phase of development, initiated in April 2021, is fully operational since December 2023, further enhancing the terminal’s capabilities. Cavotec has so far installed 25 of its MoorMaster NxG automated vacuum mooring units and 17 Power Units at the port, contributing to reduced emissions and noise. By the completion of the third phase in Q1 2024, the amount of Cavotec MoorMaster NxG and Power units is expected to increase to 45 and 31.

Within the scope of this two-year agreement, Cavotec will ensure the comprehensive and regular servicing of its automated mooring systems. Regular maintenance is crucial to extending the availability of assets and reducing operating costs. This commitment to service aligns with APM Terminals’ dedication to maintaining the highest standards of operational excellence.

“We are delighted to continue our partnership with APM Terminals through this comprehensive service agreement,” said Patrick Baudin, President of Services at Cavotec. “Ensuring the peak performance of critical infrastructure is at the core of Cavotec’s mission, and we look forward to supporting APM Terminals in maintaining the efficiency and safety of their operations at the Port of Tanger Med.”

Source: Cavotec