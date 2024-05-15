Cavotec signs two-year service agreement with Port of Salalah

Cavotec has signed a new service agreement with Port of Salalah in Oman. The agreement means that Cavotec will perform service of its 32 installed MoorMaster vacuum mooring units.

Port of Salalah, established in 1998, has grown into the leading and most prominent multi-ports in the region, ranked as the second most efficient container port in the world. Cavotec has already supported the port in its transition by equipping its berths with MoorMaster, a cutting-edge automated mooring technology. With this new service agreement, Cavotec will contribute to Port of Salalah’s efficiency and throughput by minimizing downtime and ensuring continuous operation of essential equipment.

“We are very proud of this agreement,” commented Patrick Baudin, President of Services at Cavotec. “Port of Salalah not only puts operational excellence first – the assignment also means that we must perform our services and ensure reliability under challenging weather conditions. This is an important capability that further strengthens our competitiveness.”

Source: Cavotec