Cayman Islands: Growing Business Buoys Shipping Registry

The Cayman Islands Shipping Registry enjoyed its second best year ever in 2018, and for the first time in its 115-year history ended last year with 2,215 vessels registered — 1,897 pleasure vessels and 318 commercial vessels. The registry has a total of 5.6 million gross tonnes, which is a 8.5% net increase on the previous year. It also continues to dominate the super-yacht new build market, with a 17% increase in the new build portfolio for 2018. Officials said this success demonstrates that Cayman is being recognised for its technical excellence, building a solid reputation as a leader in regulatory and advisory services.

The merchant fleet has also increased, which officials said was a direct result of business development efforts in the European and Asian markets and predicted future growth.

“A good indicator of upcoming business is the recorded 84 vessel name reservations. It is common practice for owners to secure their vessel names of choice on a given register before they are fully registered,” officials explained.

“The Cayman Registry’s continued growth can be credited to its continued strive towards excellence, ensuring that the infrastructure for Cayman’s maritime industry is sound, responsive and dynamic. This maintained effort to ensure that conditions are attractive has solidified Cayman as the centre of choice in the very competitive maritime market.”

Officials said that the Cayman Islands, which offers three ports where vessel names can be reserved — George Town, The Creek and Bloody Bay — plays an important role on the global maritime stage supported by the legal framework in Cayman.

“The accolades that the Cayman Islands continues to receive in the global maritime industry elevates the jurisdiction to be seen as the gold standard in the industry,” officials said.

Source: Cayman News Service