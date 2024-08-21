CBOT soybeans may bounce further to $9.82-3/4

The CBOT soybean November contract SX24 may bounce further to $9.82-3/4 per bushel, driven by a wave c.

A projection analysis reveals that this wave has travelled far above its 100% projection level of $9.73-3/4. Chances are it may extend to $9.82-3/4.

Another projection analysis on the downtrend from $10.82-1/2 suggests a higher target zone of $9.84-1/4 to $9.88-1/2. A trendline falling from $10.82-1/2 establishes resistance around $9.83 as well.

Most likely, the bounce would end around $9.83. Immediate support is at $9.73-3/4, a break below which could open the way towards $9.64-1/2 to $9.68 range.

On the daily chart, the contract broke resistance at $9.71-3/4. It is expected to climb into $9.83-1/2 to $9.93-1/2 range.

** Wang Tao is a Reuters market analyst for commodities and energy technicals. Views expressed are his own.

** No information in this analysis should be considered as being business, financial or legal advice. Each reader should consult their own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Wang Tao; Editing by Rashmi Aich)