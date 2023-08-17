CBOT soybeans may climb into $13.37-1/4 to $13.45-1/2 range

The CBOT soybean November contract SX3 may climb into a range of $13.37-1/4 to $13.45-1/2 per bushel, driven by a wave c.

The gain on Wednesday confirmed a continuation of the uptrend from $12.82-1/4. The consolidation between August 11 and August 16 has taken the shape of a triangle, which proved to be a bullish continuation pattern.

A projection analysis suggests a target zone of $13.37-1/4 to $13.58-3/4. Support is at $13.24-1/4, a break below which could open the way towards $13.11 to $13.16 range.

On the daily chart, the contract has broken a resistance at $13.18-1/2. The next resistance will be at $13.63, which may serve as a limit to the current bounce.

A close below $13.18-1/2 on Thursday could suggest a further consolidation around this level or a return of the price to $12.82-3/4.

