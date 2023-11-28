CBOT Trends-Corn down 1-2 cents, soybeans and wheat narrowly mixed

Following are U.S. expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CST (1430 GMT) on Monday.

WHEAT – Narrowly mixed

* Wheat futures were mixed in range-bound trade, awaiting fresh direction. Weak export demand for U.S. supplies and strong export competition from suppliers in the Black Sea region continue to hang over the market, while a softer U.S. dollar .DXY lends underlying support.

* K.C. hard red winter wheat futures 0#KW: and MGEX spring wheat 0#MWE: futures inched higher in early moves.

* Export prices for Russian wheat rose last week, helped by a continuing drop in shipments owing to stormy weather in ports, analysts said.

* CBOT March soft red winter wheat WH24 last traded unchanged at $5.77-1/4 per bushel. K.C. March hard red winter wheat KWH24 was last up 2-1/2 cents at $6.14 a bushel and MGEX March spring wheat MWEH24 was last up 3/4 cent at $7.15-1/4 a bushel.

CORN – Down 1 to 2 cents per bushel

* Corn futures turned lower ahead of the daily pause in trade on technical selling and worries about demand for plentiful U.S. supplies. The CBOT March contract CH24 fell to a two-week low in early moves. Early weakness in the U.S. dollar may lend underlying support.

* CBOT March corn traded down 2 cents at $4.80-1/2 per bushel.

SOYBEANS – Narrowly mixed

* Soybean futures were narrowly mixed at the daily pause in trade, with the benchmark January contract SF24 paring losses after dipping to $13.23-1/2 a bushel, its lowest since Nov. 2. Market pressured by welcome weekend rains in crop areas of northern Brazil, but stressful weather conditions are forecast to rebuild there this week, meteorologists said.

* Chart support noted at the January SF24 contract’s 200-day moving average near $13.22.

* Brazil’s 2023/24 soybean planting reached 74% of the expected area, agribusiness consultancy AgRural said, making it the slowest progress for the period in eight years as the country grapples with bad weather.

* Consultancies Safras & Mercado and hEDGEpoint on Friday reduced their estimates for Brazil’s 2023/24 soybean crop, as consensus grows that bad weather will hamper output in the world’s largest producer.

* CBOT January soybeans SF24 last traded up 3/4 cent at $13.31-1/2 per bushel.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Julie Ingwersen)