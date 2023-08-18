CBOT wheat may retest resistance at $6.03-1/2

CBOT September wheat WU3 may retest a resistance at $6.03-1/2 per bushel, with a good chance of breaking above it and rising towards $6.12-3/4 to $6.19-1/2 range.

The support at $5.88 proved effective in stopping the drop. The bounce from the August 17 low of $5.86-1/4 could be the first wave. The bullish divergence on RSI indicates a possible extension of the bounce.

A break below $5.88 may open the way towards $5.61-1/4 to $5.77-1/4 range. On the daily chart, a strong support at $5.91 triggered a bounce on May 31. It may cause another weaker bounce.

An immediate target zone is from $6.15-1/2 to $6.38-3/4. Wheat has to maintain above $5.91 for fulfilling this target range.

Wang Tao is a Reuters market analyst for commodities and energy technicals. The views expressed are his own.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Wang Tao; Editing by Varun H K)